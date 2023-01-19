Search
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Anita Okoye Reveals She suffered 4 Miscarriages as She Speaks on Rollercoaster of Emotions Whole Watching the Film, ‘The Wait’

Celebrity

Anita Okoye has revealed that she was somewhat triggered with old wounds reopening after watching the Nollywood film, ‘The Wait’.

The ex-wife of singer Paul Okoye and mother of three, got emotional as she confessed to being on a rollercoaster of emotions, during the course of the film.

Anita Okoye stated the story mirrored her own life experiences, as she waited for a number of years before welcoming another child.

She shared that she suffered 4 miscarriages after she birthed her first son, Andre, before birthing her twins, Nadia and Nathan and concluded with saying she’s indeed a living testimony.

“This movie had me on a roller coaster of emotions… Having gone through 4 miscarriages myself, it undoubtedly reopened closed wounds.
But look at me today!!
There really is purpose in #The Wait and it truly is #WorthTheWait.
I am aware that occasionally the silence can be unbearably loud… Trust that God, in his infinite mercy will NEVER forsake you.
And it truly is a privilege to #WaitonGod I am living testimony!!”.

The wait is a 2021 Nigerian faith-based movie about about various people waiting on different things to happen in their lives.

Latest

Celebrity

BBNaija’s Hermes Iyele Makes Solemn Promise to Mother

0
Hermes Iyele has penned a sweet note and in the same vein, made a solemn promise to his dear mother.
Movies

Antoine Fuqua Partners with Lionsgate for Michael Jackson Biopic

0
Antoine Fuqua and Lionsgate are set to give Michael Jackson the biopic treatment
Celebrity

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Score First Acting Gig Together

0
Taye Diggs and his girlfriend, Apryl Jones are serving serious couple goals and securing the bag together.
Movies

Kunle Afolayan Announces Production of New Film, ‘Ijogbon’ for Netflix

0
Kunle Afolayan and his KAP Motion Pictures company have announced the production of new film, 'Ijogbon'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Celebrity

BBNaija’s Hermes Iyele Makes Solemn Promise to Mother

0
Hermes Iyele has penned a sweet note and in the same vein, made a solemn promise to his dear mother.
Movies

Antoine Fuqua Partners with Lionsgate for Michael Jackson Biopic

0
Antoine Fuqua and Lionsgate are set to give Michael Jackson the biopic treatment
Celebrity

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Score First Acting Gig Together

0
Taye Diggs and his girlfriend, Apryl Jones are serving serious couple goals and securing the bag together.
Movies

Kunle Afolayan Announces Production of New Film, ‘Ijogbon’ for Netflix

0
Kunle Afolayan and his KAP Motion Pictures company have announced the production of new film, 'Ijogbon'.
Celebrity

Wizkid Announces Joint Tour With Davido

0
Wizkid set the internet ablaze after he made a surprising announcement about his perceived nemesis, Davido.
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

BBNaija’s Hermes Iyele Makes Solemn Promise to Mother

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Hermes Iyele has penned a sweet note and in the same vein, made a solemn promise to his dear mother.
Read more

Antoine Fuqua Partners with Lionsgate for Michael Jackson Biopic

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Antoine Fuqua and Lionsgate are set to give Michael Jackson the biopic treatment
Read more

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Score First Acting Gig Together

Tofunmi Oluwashina -
Taye Diggs and his girlfriend, Apryl Jones are serving serious couple goals and securing the bag together.
Read more

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

Olisa.tv - All rights reserved.

%d bloggers like this: