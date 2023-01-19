Anita Okoye Reveals She suffered 4 Miscarriages as She Speaks on Rollercoaster of Emotions Whole Watching the Film, ‘The Wait’

Anita Okoye has revealed that she was somewhat triggered with old wounds reopening after watching the Nollywood film, ‘The Wait’.

The ex-wife of singer Paul Okoye and mother of three, got emotional as she confessed to being on a rollercoaster of emotions, during the course of the film.

Anita Okoye stated the story mirrored her own life experiences, as she waited for a number of years before welcoming another child.

She shared that she suffered 4 miscarriages after she birthed her first son, Andre, before birthing her twins, Nadia and Nathan and concluded with saying she’s indeed a living testimony.

“This movie had me on a roller coaster of emotions… Having gone through 4 miscarriages myself, it undoubtedly reopened closed wounds.

But look at me today!!

There really is purpose in #The Wait and it truly is #WorthTheWait.

I am aware that occasionally the silence can be unbearably loud… Trust that God, in his infinite mercy will NEVER forsake you.

And it truly is a privilege to #WaitonGod I am living testimony!!”.

The wait is a 2021 Nigerian faith-based movie about about various people waiting on different things to happen in their lives.



