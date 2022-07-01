Anita Okoye Releases Incriminating Evidence of Infidelity Against Paul Okoye in Divorce Suit

Anita Okoye has released damning evidence of infidelity in her divorce suit against her husband, Paul Okoye.

The lawyer and businesswoman who filed for divorce back in 2021 and has since relocated to the US with the couple’s three children has revealed that one the major reason behind her divorce proceeding against her husband is infidelity among other issues mentioned.

According to information gathered on the ongoing suit, Anita released evidence to implicate her estranged husband in an alleged affair with their housekeeper, Florence.

Addresses of hotels and private apartment the musician used as his love nest are among the proof supplied by Anita as evidence against Paul.

Anita Okoye gave examples of addresses referenced in the evidence presented in Court which include, 12a George Enemoh Crescent, which is thought to be private property, or a flat that Paul Okoye is said to have used for the most of his obnoxious activities.

MG Way Hotel, situated next to the Benizia Hotel in Asaba at number 8, Kingsley Emu Street, off Summit Junction by DBS, is also referenced. The one half member of P-Square is also believed to have allegedly met one of his mistresses when the group traveled to Onitsha, in March to play at the Hero Concert.

The estranged couple who met back in their undergraduate days in the University first sparked rumours about their split when Anita yanked off the couple’s wedding images from her Instagram account, @Anitaokoye, in 2021.

After making the contentious decision, she gave her husband a divorce notice, prompting him to come to America and attempt to mediate the conflict with the aid of other family members. All of these efforts, however, proved fruitless

