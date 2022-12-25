Search
Anita Okoye Allegedly Set to Remarry After Finalising Divorce from Paul Okoye

Celebrity

It looks like like former couple, Anita Okoye and her ex-husband, Paul have completely moved on from each other following the breakdown of their marriage.

The mother of three whose divorce was from her singer ex was finalised earlier in the month by an Abuja court, reportedly has a new man and things are pretty serious.

According to Twitter influencer, @TWEETORACLE, Anita is set to remarry sometime in the near future.

Recall that Paul Okoye has also made his romance with 22-year-old content creator, Ifeoma public.

