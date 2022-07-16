Saturday, July 16, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Anita Joseph and Husband Cause Public Stir with Vibrating Panties

Anita Joseph and her husband, Fisayo Olagunju drew quite the attention to themselves during their vacation in U.A.E.

The couple who are given to public display of affection, took it a step further with a little sexual teasing while out and about.

Anita who was wearing vibrating panties could hardly stand still when her husband who was armed with the remote control,  decided he was ready to play.

He turned the panties on and off at various intervals, sometimes leaving his wife bent over and unable to walk.

