Anita Baker has revealed that thanks to Chance the Rapper, she now has the ownership of her music masters.

The legendary singer gave a shout-out to the rapper during a Vegas performance where she made the revelation.

Anita who had urged fans to quit streaming her music in the past due to fight over her masters, later gave permission to them to stream her songs.

She revealed that Chance the Rapper was instrumental in making this happen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...