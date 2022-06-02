Anguish for delegate after fake dollar bribes [Video]

Some of delegates who voted in the just concluded presidential primaries have been left to lick their wounds after discovering that they were paid with fake dollar notes by aspirants.

According to the former Special Assistant to the FCT Minister, Henry Nwazuruahu, some party delegates were bribed with a bunch of fake notes, and were only able to discover when they took it to BDC operators to get it changed to naira.

Sharing the post on his Twitter page, Henry wrote;

“How can you give fake dollars to Delegates? You people are just evil”.

A Twitter user posted a video of BDC operators unpacking the stacks of dollars with some of them being fake.

Watch the video below…

See am here hahahhahaha pic.twitter.com/adXL72Oc5n — Onye Dot 👀 (@drjeff60) May 31, 2022

