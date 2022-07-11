Anglican Church rejects Muslim-Muslim Ticket, asks Buhari to resign

The Anglican Communion in Calabar, Cross River State, has called for the immediate resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari and his government.

The church has also expressed deep disappointment at and firmly rejected the APC, Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket for next year’s election, insisting that the secularity of Nigeria must be respected.

The church’s position was expressed by the Bishop of Calabar Diocese, Rev Professor Nneoyi Egbe during the second session of the eleventh synod of the diocese.

“President Muhammadu Buhari and his government is deceitful, and insensitive to the plight of Nigerians and the heightened insecurity and should resign immediately even though it is not in the spirit of Nigerian politicians to do so.

“The government has no moral rectitude. They have disappointed Nigerians. How can they be so insensitive and comfortable with the way things are going in Nigeria in recent times. They are a complete failure and their governance is likened to witchcraft,” he said.

“This government thrives on lies. They said Nigeria is very safe. What a fat lie. There’s security yet people cannot travel freely, sleep, people are kidnapped and outrageous ransoms are paid and people are killed wantonly and government merely sends condolence messages.”

He noted that the country has progressively fallen and currently appears to be rolling downhill under very high acceleration.

“Nigerians have acclimatised to the lies told us for so long that every further step we take is a comedy. Our institutions are built on these lies which is why we cannot fight corruption,” he added.

Speaking about the APC running mate, Rev Egbe said, “We absolutely do not, will not, and cannot accept a Muslim-Muslim or Christian-Christian ticket.

“Nigeria’s secularity must be respected by our leaders. No one has more rights than the others.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...