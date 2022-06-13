Anglican Bishop, wife abducted; Kidnappers demand N50m ransom

Bishop Rt Rev Oluwaseun Aderogba of Jebba Diocese, Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion and his wife have been kidnapped.

They were abducted by unknown gunmen on Sunday evening along Ogbomoso/Oyo road.

The Bishop’s Chaplain who escaped from the scene of the incident, told New Telegraph: “We were traveling from Jebba to Oyo when it was a few kilometers to Oyo our vehicle developed a fault.

“My Lord Bishop called the Lord bishop of Oyo Bishop Aladekugbe for help.

“However, before help could come, some armed men surrounded and ordered them into the bush. I was lucky. They didn’t see me because of my black cassock.

“I fell flat on my belly to hide myself while they marched my Bishop and wife deep into the forest.”

The abductors made contact after a few hours and are asking for N50m ransom before they will release the duo.

Sources say negotiations are still ongoing.

