Angelique Kidjo’s Message to Burna Boy’s Mom: “Thank You Sister Bose for Introducing My Music to Your Son!”

Angelique Kidjo is so thankful for getting to know Burna Boy.

During his interview with Trevor Noah, Burna Boy revealed one of the warmest things to happen with his music is getting to work with the icons his mother loved, like Angelique Kidjo and Youssou N’Dour, who continue to love and support him.

Reacting to this heartwarming comment, Kodjo took to her Twitter to thank the singer’s mom, Bose Ogulu, for introducing her music to his son. “Nice tribute from @burnaboy on @trevornoah‘s @thedailyshow in advance of Burna’s concert at @TheGarden on the 28th of April. Thank you sister Bose for introducing my music to your son!!!” she said, closing out her comment with a kiss.

