Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of Physically Assaulting Her and Their Kids in Countersuit

Angelina Jolie has opened up on the assault her ex-husband Brad Pitt mete out on her and her kids.

According to The New York Times, Jolie made a court filing in Los Angeles this week as part of an ongoing legal battle pertaining to a winery she formerly owned with Pitt. In the filing, she described a September 2016 incident, in which she and Pitt and their six children got into a heated argument on a private jet.

“Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her,” the filing alleges. During the incident, Pitt reportedly “poured beer on Jolie” and “poured beer and red wine on the children.” Federal authorities investigated the incident, but criminal charges were not brought forth against Pitt.

Prior to the flight, Pitt is said to have “pulled” Jolie into a bathroom at the back of the plane: “Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall.”

The fight reportedly started after Pitt accused her of being “too deferential” when it comes to their children. One of the children came to her defense, and Pitt allegedly attempted to get physical. “When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” the countersuit reads. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other.”

Jolie filed for divorce afterward, ending their five years of marriage.

Brad Pitt has denied the incident.

In a statement provided to CNN, his rep called the allegations “completely untrue.”

