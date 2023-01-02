Search
Angela Bassett’s Son Apologises for Distasteful Prink About Michael B. Jordan’s Death

Celebrity

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s 16-year-old son, Slater, has apologised for posting a TikTok video in which he recorded his parents’ reaction to his lie about Michael B. Jordan passing away.

“I apologise to Michael B. Jordan’s entire family, his extended family, and him directly as he is an idol of mine,” he said. “Taking part in a trend like this is completely disrespectful. I don’t wish any bad ramifications upon his family nor my parents as they deserve none of the backlash.”

His prank was part of the trend of young people recording videos of their parents reacting to the news of a famous person dying.

See his parents’ reaction:

“I own this was a mistake,” Vance said. “I hope this can be a teaching lesson to anyone who uses social media as a tool and a source of entertainment to truly understand that your actions can have consequences that extend beyond you.”

See his apology:

