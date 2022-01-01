Angel Smith’s Brand is All About Enjoyment and She’s Ready to Vlog it

Angel Smith has set her sights on a new career course for 2022 and her fans are excited.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate shared that she wants to take up lifestyle vlogging as a new line os work.

Angel Smith revealed that her brand is all about the good life; enjoyment, travelling an great vibes and she’s all up for posting fun contents on social media.

The aspiring writer also added that she’s not one to be stiff and since she already shares her dun activities with her fans via her social media pages, she can make a go for the lifestyle vlogging career.

