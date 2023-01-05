Search
Angel Smith Scares Fans, Says She Wants to Jump Off A Bridge

Angel Smith scared fans and loved ones after she posted a  scary tweet on Wednesday, January 4.

The former reality TV star had taken to taken to Twitter to note that she was contemplating suicide.

Smith had tweeted, “God, I’m so exhausted, I really just want to jump off a bridge.”

She however made to calm frayed nerves after she revealed her frustration stemmed from her inability to find her lighter and since she found it, she’s good.

