Angel Smith Scares Fans, Says She Wants to Jump Off A Bridge

Angel Smith scared fans and loved ones after she posted a scary tweet on Wednesday, January 4.

The former reality TV star had taken to taken to Twitter to note that she was contemplating suicide.

Smith had tweeted, “God, I’m so exhausted, I really just want to jump off a bridge.”

God, I’m so exhausted, I really just want to jump off a bridge — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) January 4, 2023

She however made to calm frayed nerves after she revealed her frustration stemmed from her inability to find her lighter and since she found it, she’s good.

Nvm, I’ve found my lighter 🫶🏾 https://t.co/yiLghXswJJ — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) January 4, 2023

