Angel Smith Says She’s a Really Materialistic Woman

Angel Smith is not for ‘brokeness’, no that’s not her brand. She is where the money’s at.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye finalist revealed that she is indeed a very materialistic woman and does not care for the other side of the divide.

Angel Smith shared this on Twitter noting that she likes fancy stuff and is not interested in having it otherwise.

“I’m a really materialistic woman. O like fancy sh*t a d I’m not just interested in habit otherwise. WHERE DAH MONEY ATTTT? She tweeted.

She also added, “All dah designer purses and bling bling bling is what I want.”

