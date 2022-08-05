Friday, August 5, 2022
Angel Smith Says Scariest Part of Marriage is Lack of Autonomy on Use of Condoms

Angel Smith is so scared of contracting an STI that she is seriously considering staying well away from marriage because of it.

The Big Brother Naija alum shared her pet peeve regarding the oldest institution in human relationships.

In a series of tweets, Angel made it known that it feels really scary to expect your partner to be faithful and not to be able to make a decision about use of protection against sexually transmitted infections.

She noted that in relationships outside marriage, you can choose whether or not to use protection and the many unbelievable stories of husbands and wives knowingly infecting their partners with diseases and not letting them know, doesn’t help with her fears in the least.

See her tweets below.

 

