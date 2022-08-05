Angel Smith Says Scariest Part of Marriage is Lack of Autonomy on Use of Condoms

Angel Smith is so scared of contracting an STI that she is seriously considering staying well away from marriage because of it.

The Big Brother Naija alum shared her pet peeve regarding the oldest institution in human relationships.

In a series of tweets, Angel made it known that it feels really scary to expect your partner to be faithful and not to be able to make a decision about use of protection against sexually transmitted infections.

She noted that in relationships outside marriage, you can choose whether or not to use protection and the many unbelievable stories of husbands and wives knowingly infecting their partners with diseases and not letting them know, doesn’t help with her fears in the least.

See her tweets below.

I think the scariest part of marriage; FOR ME, is that you actually don’t really have a decision in terms of using protection, you expect your partner to be loyal but it’s many people outchea cheating on their partners without using protection😃 — 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻-𝗕𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) August 4, 2022

Like at least in a relationship outside of marriage I can choose to simply use protection throughout but like marriage sorta scraps that off the table and I am too much of a hypochondriac — 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻-𝗕𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) August 4, 2022

I’ve seen too many bizzare stories of people infecting their husbands/wives with stds and I want no part AT ALL Lmfaooo — 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻-𝗕𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) August 4, 2022

The story where the husband knew he had gotten hiv, gave it to his wife, she got really ill and he knew that was what the problem was, still didn’t tell her and then she found out when she was almost d*ing. It’s a no from meeee dawggg. — 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗼𝗵𝗻-𝗕𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀𝗵 𝗦𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) August 4, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...