Angel Smith Says African Women Should Have More Autonomy Over Their Bodies

At 21, Angel Smith is very in tune with the world around her and especially as it concerns the rights of women.

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate shared a series of tweets which spoke to the rights of women over their own bodies.

Angel noted that no man should have an opinion on what a woman decides to do with her body; not her choice of clothing, decision to get surgery, abortion, reproductive health and family planning.

She shared her hopes that the African woman would have the courage to fight for the autonomy over her body and hopefully have it sooner than later

As a man; you shouldn’t have an opinion on what women do with their bodies. — Angel JB Smith (@theangeljbsmith) January 26, 2022

Not iuds, abortion, plastic surgery, choice of clothes etc, nothing 🤍 — Angel JB Smith (@theangeljbsmith) January 26, 2022

Hopefully women are given more autonomy over their bodies and more women find the courage to fight for their autonomy; especially African women. — Angel JB Smith (@theangeljbsmith) January 26, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...