Sunday, October 30, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

Angel Smith Reveals the Length She Goes to Order Stuff Online

Angel Smith wants to ensure she does not bring a story of “what I ordered vs what I got” to the TL hence, she takes great care with her online purchases.

The reality TV star revealed the lengths she goes to before ordering wigs online.

Smith shared that she immediately takes on the role of an investigative journalist whenever she needs to order wigs from Nigerian hair vendors.

“I will check reviews, tags, client cam, zoom in, zoom out, search their name on twitter lmfaooo,” she said.

