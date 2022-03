Angel Smith has voiced her stance on the issue of children in her future.

The reality TV star and aspiring writer has noted that she doesn’t see becoming a mother in her future.

Angel Smith disclosed this via her Instagram stories after fans showered her with prayers for gifting her mother an early birthday gift.

The 22-year-old wrote, “Me laughing at everyone saying my children will also take care of me; when I don’t want children.”

