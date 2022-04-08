Old Video of Aneglique Kidjo Saying She’s Originally from Iseyin, Oyo State Resurfaces Amid Grammy Awards Drama

So much has been said in the past few days about the negative way some Nigerians reacted to Angelique Kidjo’s winning at the just-concluded Grammy Awards.

While many people agreed that her winning is also Africa’s winning, some people who expected their own star to win the Best Global Music Album category were not pleased and so trolled her on social media.

Now, fans have unearthed a 2013 interview of her in which she revealed that she is originally from Iseyin, in Oyo State.

See the excerpt of the interview with Smooth FM:

“My Mum told me that I am from Iseyin, because when my grandfather’s great great great great father came back from Brazil, they found their roots in Iseyin. From my mother’s mother’s side, we have always been from Nigeria, so we have families in Abeokuta. Ibadan, Lagos, everywhere, I have cousins I haven’t seen a million years that I miss a lot.

“I have a hectic life, my own daughter just told on the phone yesterday ‘okay, when are you coming back home, and I said not before November to… and she said ‘don’t forget you have a daughter though. It’s just that I love to sing. I love to bring Africa to the world. The beauty of Africa, not the music that people are very content about seeing and talking about. Africa is not about that because I grow up in a country that is poor but people were very happy. Angelique further stipulated that she wants the world to see how powerful African women are. “The women of Africa are the backbone of this continent and they are beautiful. So, I want the world to see that.”

See the video:

