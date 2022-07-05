Android Users on Twitter can now pay to drop the space button

Twitter Blue has finally started letting subscribers on Android customize the app’s navigation bar.

The feature, which was previously available only on iOS, lets you get rid of the Spaces icon that’s smack-dab in the middle of your navigation bar.

With custom navigation, you can reduce the number of displayed tabs to as few as two, or keep all five that appear by default — handy if you’re tired of stretching your finger over the Spaces tab just to get to your DMs and notifications, Verge writes.

Twitter first started testing the Spaces tab on iOS last year and rolled out the tab on Android in May, which seemed to only give more inconvenienced users a reason to sign up for the $2.99 / month Blue subscription launched last year.

