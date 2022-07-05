Tuesday, July 5, 2022
HomeTech
Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Android Users on Twitter can now pay to drop the space button

Twitter Blue has finally started letting subscribers on Android customize the app’s navigation bar.

The feature, which was previously available only on iOS, lets you get rid of the Spaces icon that’s smack-dab in the middle of your navigation bar.

With custom navigation, you can reduce the number of displayed tabs to as few as two, or keep all five that appear by default — handy if you’re tired of stretching your finger over the Spaces tab just to get to your DMs and notifications, Verge writes.

Custom navigation removes clutter from the app

Twitter first started testing the Spaces tab on iOS last year and rolled out the tab on Android in May, which seemed to only give more inconvenienced users a reason to sign up for the $2.99 / month Blue subscription launched last year.

Emmanuel Offor
Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: