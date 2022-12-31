Search
ADANNE
Andrew Tate’s Official Handle Blames “The Matrix” for His Human Trafficking Charges

One day after Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were arrested by Romanian authorities on human trafficking charges, the official handle of the media personality has claimed that this is an attack coordinated by some “matrix.”

“The Matrix sent their agents,” Tate’s handle tweeted, and later followed it up with, “The Matrix will only tell you what the Matrix needs you to believe.”

He and his brother are still under arrest.

You follow this link to see how his squabble with Greta Thunberg led to his arrest in Bucharest.

