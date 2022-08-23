Andrew Tate Has Now Been Banned from YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Andrew Tate has been kicked off TikTok and YouTube!

Per NBC News, the self-described “success coach” who became notorious for his hate campaign against women, has been banned from TikTok and YouTube, and this comes days after he was kicked off Facebook and Instagram.

You can read more about his violent history here.

Speaking with the press, the spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram and Facebook, told NBC News that they removed his official accounts from the social media platforms for violating the company’s polices on dangerous organizations and individuals. The ban is permanent.

Speaking about the TikTok ban, a spokesperson for TikTok that following an investigation by the platform, Tate’s has been permanently banned.

“Misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated on TikTok,” the TikTok spokesperson said. “Our investigation into this content is ongoing, as we continue to remove violative accounts and videos, and pursue measures to strengthen our enforcement, including our detection models, against this type of content.”

And for YouTube, his TateSpeech blog which had over 744,000 subscribers was scrubbed.

“We terminated channels associated with Andrew Tate for multiple violations of our Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, including our hate speech policy,” YouTube spokesperson Ivy Choi said on Monday. “If a channel is terminated, the uploader is unable to use, own or create any other YouTube channels.”

