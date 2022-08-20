Andrew Tate Banned From Instagram and Facebook for Peddling Misogynistic Content

Andrew Tate who amassed a following online for his hate for women has been banned from Facebook and Instagram.

Per Rolling Stone and Forbes he was kicked off those platforms for being a “violent misogynist” and posting barraging for impressionable young men with sexist content.

The former kickboxer became famous because of the violent sentiments directed towards women and marginalized groups, and was banned from Twitter in 2017 after he suggested victims of sexual assault should “bear some responsibility.” He had once threatened to kill a womanwith a machete if he was accused of cheating, and when he said he finds 18 or 19-year-olds more attractive than older women because they have, as he put it, “been through less dick.”

When confronted with his violent messages, he told NBC News: “My mother is my hero.” And to the Rolling Stone news about his ban, he said, “The media is spinning a false image of me, on repeat, and Instagram bowing to pressure is a massive shame.”

Tate’s history is long. BBC News reports that he was kicked off the show Big Brother when a video showed him attacking a woman with a belt. And earlier this year, police raided his home in Romania as part of a sex trafficking investigation after a woman said she was being held there against her will. And it’s worthy to note that he asserted that he moved there because it’s easier to avoid rape charges in Eastern European countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...