Andrew Garfield to Play Richard Branson in ‘Hot Air’ Limited Series About Virgin Airways

Andrew Garfield has landed a major role; he will play the billionaire Richard Branson in a limited series about Virgin Airways.

According to Deadline, the show is titled “Hot Air” and includes six episodes based on the book Dirty Tricks by investigative journalist Martyn Gregory, which tells the story of Branson, the British billionaire who founded Virgin Airways in 1984. Gregory’s book details British Airways’ bid to take down Virgin Airways in the early 90s and how they became messy rivals.

The rivarly saw British Airways attempting to destroy Virgin Airways by hacking into the enemy’s computers, pretending to be Virgin employees, and trying to gain personal information from staff. This prompted a lawsuit with British Airways paying Virgin almost £3 million in damages.

Now, the series will be here and we can’t wait to see how it pans out.

