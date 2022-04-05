Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller are Over

Andrew Garfield and Alyssa Miller reportedly have called it quits.

According to ET, the duo was recently spotted attending their first public event together but now the 38-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and the 32-year-old Sports Illustrated model have decided to part way.

“Their work commitments and schedules made it hard for them to continue their relationship,” a source close tot he situation says. “Andrew is staying positive and surrounding himself with his close friends and loved ones.”

The outlet adds: “the couple made their first public appearance together at the 2022 SAG Awards, choosing not to walk the red carpet together. At the time, the pair were spotted inside the event, sporting coordinating black ensembles.”

They have now ended things but neither has addressed this split publicly.

