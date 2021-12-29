Disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Won’t Be Charged for Alleged Inappropriate Conduct With 2 Women

The Westchester District Attorney, Miriam Rocah, has announced that former New York governor Andrew Cuomo will not be facing criminal charges after two women accused him of inappropriate conduct, including unwanted kissing.

The attorney’s office shared a statement of their findings, and the investigation concluded that they did not find enough evidence to support the claim that the conduct both women described was enough to pursue criminal charges.

“Our investigation found credible evidence to conclude that the alleged conduct in both instances described above did occur,” Rocah said in the statement. “However, in both instances, my office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York.”

Recall that Cuomo was charged with a misdemeanor sex crime at the end of October for “knowingly, and intentionally” committing the act of “forcible touching.” The New York State Assembly Judiciary Committee reportedly also released its report describing the former governor’s actions as “extremely disturbing.”

And amid all that drama, Andrew’s brother, Chris Cuomo, was fired from his job at CNN for involving himself in the case. It wasn’t long before he was accused of sexual misconduct by a woman. Now, Andrew Cuomo will not face charges for two allegations. See the statement: pic.twitter.com/RZgd9TpR8Z — DA Mimi Rocah (@WestchesterDA) December 28, 2021

