Andrea Bordeaux Reveals She Was Fired from Starz’ ‘ Run The World’ Over Vaccine Mandate

Andrea Bordeaux will not be returning for the second season of Starz’ ‘Run the World’ and has revealed why.

The actress took to instagram to explain her exit from the show after news that she wasn’t returning became public.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Andrea who plays the role of Ella McFair, stated that she will not be back to reprise her role for the show’s upcoming season due to Lionsgate Television’s vaccination requirements.

“I did not opt to leave the series and Lionsgate made no efforts to find a workable solution. I was fired.”

Andrea proceeded to explain, “My heart is with all of the people around the world who feel that they are losing so much due to their choice to stand in their convictions and to honor their deepest core beliefs. What I know for certain is that when you are leading with your heart and honoring the path that Spirit has laid out for you, nothing can be taken away that will not be returned 1000 fold.”

