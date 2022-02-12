ANCOP ready for NEC elections, rejigs BOT

The Association of Nollywood Core Producers, ANCOP, has commenced the process of conducting elections into its National Executive Committee, NEC, the third-highest organ in the only internationally affiliated motion picture producers’ association in Nigeria.

The association also has rejigged the membership of its Incorporated Trustees otherwise known as the Board of Trustees (BoT).

ANCOP is a member of the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF); the umbrella body for motion picture producers’ associations in the world, founded in 1933.

Pioneer member of the BoT, former President of ANCOP and current Vice President (Africa) of FIAPF, Comrade Alex Eyengho stated this in a statement issued in Lagos shortly after the first General Assembly (GA) of the association in 2022.

“We have also rejigged the membership of our BoT by officially removing and delisting some names for sundry reasons. Those affected are the late Mr. Chris Ekejimbe by reason of his sudden death some years ago, Ms. Celine Loader who relocated abroad and Alhaji Isa Zailani who also ceased to be a member of the Incorporated Trustees of ANCOP after many years of not relating with other BoT members for reasons best known to him,” Comrade Eyengho further stated.

Speaking on behalf of other members of the committee, Chairman of the ANCOP EC 2022, Amayo Uzo Philip, said they will be needing the constitutional support of the members as they intend to work assiduously to achieve the desired goals for the progress of the association.

