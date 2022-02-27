Anambra Governor, Willie Obiano Shows Off Impressive Dance Skills

Governor Willie Obiano have attendees of an event over the weekend quite the show when he decided to show off his hidden skills.

The Anambra State governor showed off his impressive dance moves at an event in the state capital of Awka.

Wille Obiano danced alongside his wife, Ebelechukwu and other guests, having a jolly good time.

It would be recalled that Obiano has said that his wife would contest the Anambra North Senatorial seat in the 2023 general elections.

Maybe this was a dance in preparation for the anticipated victory of 2023.

