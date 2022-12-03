Anambra Businessman dies mysteriously in Bauchi Hotel

A 37-year-old businessman, Chukwunonso Chukwujekwu, has been found dead in mysterious circumstances in a hotel room in Bauchi State.

The deceased, who hailed from Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State, was resident in Boi village, Bogoro Local Government Area of Bauchi State where he had a provision store.

It was learnt that his lifeless body was discovered on Thursday, December 1, 2022, two days after he was initially declared missing.

The incident came one week after the abduction of a young politician, Markus Masoyi in Boi by gunmen who are still holding him captive and are demanding N100m ransom.

As of the time of filing this report, the cause of Chukwujekwu’s death remained a mystery as no one could give a clue as to what led to his disappearance in the first place before he was found dead.

A member of the Police Community Relations Committee in the area, who spoke anonymously, said that the incident had left many residents of the area in total confusion.

According to him, the deceased was found dead in a hotel room after he was reported missing and reported to the PCRC as well as the Police Divisional Headquarters in Bogoro.

The deceased was said to have participated in the Igbo end of year party which took place on Wednesday night in the area, being an active member of the Igbo community there.

According to reports, the deceased is survived by his wife, Grace Chukwunonso, and three children.

His corpse has been deposited in the morgue, while the police said they had commenced investigation into the case.

The Public Relations Officer for Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the tragic incident, said, “One Mrs Grace Chukwuemeka, 27 years old, reported at the Bogoro Divisional headquarters on 30 November, 2022, that her husband, Mr Chukwunonso Chukwujekwu, left home for his provision shop located at Boi and since then he did not return.

“Immediately after she reported, the DPO, Bogoro led a team of detectives to organise a search party in the area. Consequently, he was found dead in a hotel room situated at Tudun Wada area of Boi in Bogoro LGA lying on the floor with saliva and foams from his mouth.

“The DPO and his men evacuated the corpse to the General Hospital, Bogoro where he was certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

“Presently, the Commissioner of Police has ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of the death. Investigation is ongoing.”

