Anambra Businessman, Chief Gab Ofoma Shot and Killed On The Highway

Gunmen have shot dead the Chairman/CEO, Ofoma Associates Limited, Chief Gab Ofoma.

It was gathered that the deceased, a native of Umunnealam, Umudim, Nnewi, was gunned down on Sunday after he visited his country home in Nnewi and was going back to his base in Port Harcourt.

The incident took place around the Ukpor-Lilu-Orsumoghu-Azia-Mbosi Road, which connects Anambra and Imo State, as his driver made a detour from the Onitsha-Owerri Highway en-route Port Harcourt, due to the traffic jam on the highway.