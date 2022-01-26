Anambra Airport gets clearance for Boeing 737-700 aircrafts

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA has upgraded the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport, Umueri, to Aerodrome rescue and Fire Fighting, ARFF, Category 6, to operate Boeing 737-700 or its equivalent.

The approval was transmitted to the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, through a letter dated January 24 and signed by NCAA Director-General, Captain Musa Nuhu.

The NCAA approved the upgrade after assessing facilities and personnel at the fire station in the airport and finding them “appropriate and commensurate with aerodrome rescue and firefighting category 6 operations.”

Captain Nuhu said the approval was based on a satisfactory inspection carried out by aerodrome safety inspectors at the airport on the 21st of January, 2022 to ascertain the preparedness of the airport for the upgrade in fire cover from Cat 5 to Cat 6.

“This is to inform His Excellency that the on-site assessment of the existing facilities and personnel at the fire station revealed that the level of protection is appropriate to and commensurate with aerodrome rescue and fire fighting category 6 operation,” the letter partly read.

“In view of the above, the Authority hereby grants approval al for the upgrade of the Anambra International Cargo Airport to aerodrome rescue and firefighting (ARFF) category 6 to operate Boeing 737-700 or its equivalent.”

