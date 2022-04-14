Amy Schumer Speaks About the Criticisms She Has Recieved Since Claiming the Will Smith Slap “Traumatised” Her

Amy Schumer has finally said something after the criticisms she received since posting that she was feeling “triggered and traumatized” days after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett in the middle of the Oscars.

Per E! News, the comedian addressed this on The Howard Stern Show, where she admitted she was aware that “people made fun of me for saying that [incident] was traumatizing. But I don’t think it was traumatizing for me. I think it was traumatizing for all of us.”

“Chris Rock is my good friend, like one of my best friends and Questlove is also one of my best friends,” she continued. “And so, to see that happen, to see your friend get hit… and then and also Will Smith—who I’ve loved and we’ve all loved forever—like I’ve I don’t remember a time I didn’t think, ‘I love that guy. I haven’t been around much violence. I didn’t grow up with it in the home or anything. It was shocking. And it was a bummer.”

She also claimed that she got death threats over the jokes she made about Kirsten Dunst.

She said, according to Variety: “They were so bad the Secret Service reached out to me about that bit,” she said. “I was like, ‘I think you have the wrong number. It’s Amy, not Will.’ The misogyny is unbelievable.”

She said the LAPD also got involved, adding that she got the approval of everyone she made jokes about at the Oscars, which included Dunst and Leonardo DiCaprio.

