Amy Schumer Says She Was Not Allowed to tell Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Joke at Oscars

Shortly after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for the insensitive joke targeting Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amy Schumer came out to say that the incident “traumatized” her.
Now, she has revealed while performing at the Mirage in Las Vegas, that she wanted to tell a “Rust” joke after the woman Alec Baldwin mistakenly shot dead during the tragic filming.
“I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up. And it was just a fucking bummer,” Schumer said of Smith, whom she referred to as Ali, referencing his portrayal of Muhammad Ali. “All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity.”
“It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV,” she continued.
Schumer rattled off a few jokes about Joe Rogan and also on James Franco’s sexual misconduct allegations before delivering a quip about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year. “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she said, adding, “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”
And many people have found this odd, especially since the comedian claimed that the Will Smith slapped tramatized her.
See the reactions:
Amy Schumer said, ‘I can joke about murder but a slap is where I draw the line.’
— ULOMA (@ulxma) April 4, 2022
So the slap triggered Amy Schumer but the actual death of a colleague was not only not triggering to her but it warranted Amy making jokes about it. Do i have this right? pic.twitter.com/mL7uLRE6Kf
— THEE Adhys (@adhysopell) April 4, 2022
Amy Schumer: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock was a traumatic moment for poor me.
Also Amy Schumer: Remember when Alec Baldwin killed a women! Isn't that funny! https://t.co/GLsJx4unCN
— Crimson Mayhem #NewDeal4Animation (@Crimson_Mayhem_) April 4, 2022
If anyone from Halyna Hutchins' family slapped Amy Schumer for this joke, it would be more than justified. Reasonable. Less than she deserved tbh. https://t.co/EQho093le5
— Stevie Mat (@stevie_mat) April 4, 2022
it's very indicative of white feminism that you have people like amy schumer who think a slap is more violent than reducing another woman's accidental (and VERY preventable) murder to a punchline https://t.co/M5uUDuM76E
— addy ♡ (@addyvision) April 4, 2022
Wait, sorry… Amy Schumer wanted to joke about someone’s actual death (?!?!?!?!) but was talking about how triggered and traumatised she was by a slap?!
How do you think hearing this makes Halyna Hutchins’ grieving family feel?!
— Nọ́lá Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) April 4, 2022