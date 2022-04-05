Tuesday, April 5, 2022
HomeLifestyle
ADANNE

Latest Posts

Amy Schumer Says She Was Not Allowed to tell Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Joke at Oscars

Shortly after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars for the insensitive joke targeting Jada Pinkett-Smith, Amy Schumer came out to say that the incident “traumatized” her.

Now, she has revealed while performing at the Mirage in Las Vegas, that she wanted to tell a “Rust” joke after the woman Alec Baldwin mistakenly shot dead during the tragic filming.

“I was kind of feeling myself…and then all of a sudden, Ali was making his way up. And it was just a fucking bummer,” Schumer said of Smith, whom she referred to as Ali, referencing his portrayal of Muhammad Ali. “All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity.”

“It was really upsetting, but I think the best way to comfort ourselves would be for me to say the Oscar jokes that I wasn’t allowed to say on TV,” she continued.

Schumer rattled off a few jokes about Joe Rogan and also on James Franco’s sexual misconduct allegations before delivering a quip about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust last year. “Don’t Look Up is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun,” she said, adding, “I wasn’t allowed to say any of that, but you can just come up and [slap] someone.”

And many people have found this odd, especially since the comedian claimed that the Will Smith slapped tramatized her.

See the reactions:

ADANNE

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: