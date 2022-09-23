Amy Cooper aka Central Park Karen Loses Lawsuit Against Employer

Amy Cooper, aka “Central Park Karen,” has lost her lawsuit against her former employer after claiming she was illegally terminated.

Recall that on May 25, 2020, she had made a call to the police and falsely accused an African American man, Christian Cooper, who was bird watching of threatening her after he told her to put her dog on a leash. Christian recorded and uploaded the entire encounter on social media.

In the lawsuit, Cooper claims she was falsely portrayed as a racist, which led to her being illegally fired by New York investment house Franklin Templeton after the incident.

On Wednesday, US District Judge Ronnie Abrams denied Cooper’s claim that her former employer defamed her after the company issued a tweet confirming her termination.

