AMVCA 2022: See Full List of Winners

The grand finale of the eighth edition of the AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards) held tonight, May 14 at the prestigious Eko Hotels, Lagos.

The 2022 affair which was a feat of glamour and style, kicked off on Sunday, May 8 with series of event consisting of fashion runaway show, content creators brunch, young film makers day, culture and food festival day.

The grand finale was hosted by IK Osakioduwa and South Africa’ Bonang Matheba with many big moments from the night.

Nigerian actress, Osas Ighodaro won the Best Dressed Female at the event and also snagged best actress in a drama while Best Dressed Male was Denola Grey, each going home with a cash price of N500,000.

Pascal Aka and Raquel from the movie ‘Gold Coast Lounge’ won the Best Soundtrack category walking away with one million Naira.

Nigerian actress, producer, Teniola Aladese won the Trailblazer award, going home with a cash price of one million naira, and also an extra gift of $2,000 dollars from the Hollywood star,

Here is the full list of winners for the AMVCA 2022:

Best actress in a comedy – Funke Akindele Bello (Omo Ghetto: The Saga).

Best actor in a comedy – Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ (Dwindle).

Best supporting actress – Omowunmi Dada (Country Hard).

Best supporting actor – Odunlade Adekola (Jankariwo).

Best actress in a drama – Osas Ighodaro (Rattlesnake).

Best actor in a drama – Stan Nze (Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story).

Best short film or online video – Taiwo Ogunnimo (I am the prostitute Mama described).

Best Indigenous language (Yoruba) – Alaise – David Akande, Demola Yusuf, Edgard Leroy.

Best indigenous language (Hausa) – Voiceless – Rogers Ofime

Best Indigenous language (Igbo) – Nne-Ka – Uche Nnanna Maduka.

Best Indigenous language (Swahili) – Obambo (Freddy Feruzi).

Best art director (Movie or TV Series) Tunji Afolayan – Amina

Best costume designer – Millicent T. Jack (Amina).

Best lighting designer – Matthew Yusuf (Nneka the pretty serpent).

Best picture editor: Tunde Apalowo (Maria Ebun Pataki).

Best sound editor: Jim Lively and James Nelson (Amina).

Best sound track – Pascal Aka, Raquel – Gold Coast Lounge

Best Makeup – Balogun Abiodun ( Omo Ghetto The Saga).

Best Writer: Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen (Introducing the Kujus).

Best Cinematographer: Muhammed Atta Ahmed (Rattle Snake).

Best movie Southern Africa: Hairareb – Dantagos Jimmy Melani.

Best movie East Africa: The Girl In The Yellow Jumper – Morocco Omari

Best movie West Africa: Collision Course – Bolanle Austen-Peters, Joseph Umoibom

Best overall movie:

Best Television series: (Drama or Comedy) The Mystic River – Rogers Ofime.

The Multichoice talent factory: Engaito by Daisy Masembe

Best Director:

Best Documentary: If Objects Could Speak – Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku Elena Schilling, Daniela Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg.

Best social online content creator – Oga Sabinus

Best Africa Magic Original Drama series: Rishante – Dimbo Atiya.

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy series: The Johnsons – Roger Ofime.

