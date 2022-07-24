Amusan Breaks Her African Record To Qualify Fastest For 100mh Final, Last Leaps Secure Brume, Usoro Long Jump Final Spots

Africa record holder runs fastest heat time ever run at a global championship as she qualifies to the final of the women’s 100 metres hurdles.

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria ran 12.40 (+1.5 m/s) to break her own African 100m hurdles record and advance onto the semi finals on Saturday.

She won heat 3 of women’s 100m Hurdles ahead of Danielle Williams was second in 12.87 while Sarah Lievin was third in 12.99s.

“My coach is going to be mad, because I didn’t know I was going that fast…” Tobi Amusan saidafter setting an African Record of 12.40s in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon.

Britany Anderson of Jamaica won the first heat of the women’s 100mH at the World Championships in 12.59s (-0.3) ahead of Michelle Harrison in 12.95s while Mette Gravesgaard was third in 13.04s.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico earned a thorough win in the second heat of the women’s 100mH with 12.52s from Devyne Charlton in 12.69s and Noemi Zbaren in 13.00s.

World Record holder, Keni Harrison of the USA won the sixth heat of the women’s 100mH in 12.60s, warding off the challenge posed by Cindy Sember in 12.67s and Michelle Jenneke in 12.84s.

A bit of a shock in the 100m hurdles earlie, after world champion Nia Ali and Alaysha Johnson, the latter having run 12.35 back at the US Champs, quite literally crashed out.

Meanwhile…

Nigeria will have two representatives in the women’s Long Jump final as Ese Brume and Ruth Usoro both booked their tickets.

Brume earned automatic qualification with a 6.82m leap in Group A, just as Usoro did well to finish fourth in Group B with 6.69m.

The two athletes were at the brink of missing out until their last attempts secured places for them in the final.

Usoro who needed a big leap on her final attempt to advance to the final jumped 6.69m (+4.7) and qualified for the final. Brume who was 13th in the list and at the point of missing out leaped her last to secure the final berth. “At first, I was nervous. But then I got myself composed & tried to do a better performance. The 2nd jump did not go well, but I didn’t give up. It’s not over until it’s over. I had to compose myself and went for it and made it. You have to be physically prepared…” Brume said after the race. The two women are part of the twelve jumpers for Sunday’s final.

