Amuneke’s Appointment Will Bring Positive Value To Eagles –Okocha

Former Nigerian midfielder, Austine Okocha believes the appointment of Emmanuel Amuneke to be part of Super Eagles interim coach, Austine Eguavoen’s technical crew is a good addition that will help propel the senior national team forward.

Recall that the former Barcelona star was appointed by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) a few days after the team’s elimination in the Round of 16 of the just concluded 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

In an interview with This Day, Okocha is convinced that Amuneke’s addition is the missing piece in the national team’s coaching setup.

“Amuneke’s coming to Eagles coaching crew is a good addition,” the former PSG midfielder said, as per This Day.

“We all know how qualified he is and the value he’s bringing to the team.

“He was successful In Tanzania and his inclusion is a positive one for Nigeria. It shows our intentions in getting things right ahead of the playoffs.”

