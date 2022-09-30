Amuneke named coach of Zambian club, Zanaco FC

Zambia Super League club, Zanaco FC have unveiled Emmanuel Amuneke as their consultant coach.

Emeka Amadi, a former Nigeria youth international, who will serve as Amuneke’s assistant was also unveiled by the Bankers.

The 51-year-old former Nigerian international is excited to take up the challenge of managing a club in a new club.

“It is my first time coaching in Zambia. I am bringing my experience to the Zambian League and hoping to pass it on to the coaches here and hoping they grow more than myself,” he told the club’s official website.

”I will be happy to see the players that will pass under me to do better.”

The former African player of the year has managed clubs in Nigeria, Sudan and Egypt.

He was once in charge of the Nigeria U-17 team, the Golden Eaglets and the Tanzania national team.

