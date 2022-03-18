Amstel Malta is lighting up Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards 2022!

From fitness to nutrition — and now premium entertainment, Amstel Malta has given us all the reasons to be celebrated as a premium malt brand that provides us with more than just beverages!

After several years of partnering with this annual accolade, Amstel has yet again stepped up its support for Nigerian talent by partnering with the 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

This edition of the Awards will be full of several exciting features—and of course, tons of Amstel Malta. The event will start on Saturday 7 May with the cocktail opening night. Next off is the fashion show! So, if you are a fashion fanatic, make sure you mark your calendars for the 8th of May and prepare to be wowed by ingenious fashion pieces by some of Nigeria’s top stylists. Since the launch of AMVCA by MultiChoice in 2013, the Awards night has been a platform for showcasing the best of African fashion. A 2018 report for the Independent, the fashion extravaganza on a single night of the AMVCA is estimated by the fashion industry and financial experts to be worth over N100 million, including hair, shoes, bags, jewellery and other fashion items. This has also contributed an estimated $5 billion to Nigeria’s fashion industry.

There is also something for the cultural and food enthusiasts too as on the 11th there will be a cultural and food festival. Of course, you can expect to have all the Amstel Malta you can drink as the brand will be loading everybody up with the premium malt drink.

As we know, this ever active and supportive brand has been a strong pillar to the Nollywood industry for decades — even playing major roles in sponsoring past AMVCAs. The brand recognises the need to leverage on the entertainment industry while also applauding the hard work of those using their talents to build the industry and encouraging the breed of young upcoming talents.

Amstel has also provided platforms for young artists, liaising with Ajibayo Akinkugbe Foundation’s Mamma Mia and the Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju-led musical, amongst others.

