Amstel Malta and Tecno host a special International Women’s Day exclusive forum

Nigeria’s leading Malt brand, Amstel Malta, in conjunction with Tecno commemorated the International Women’s Day 2022 on Tuesday 8th March with a special exclusive forum which held at the Sun Hall at Four point by Sheraton Hotel by 12 noon.

Themed ‘Breaking Implicit Beliefs in our Society’, the forum brought together esteemed female speakers from across different sectors who are forging ahead, surmounting limitations and have successfully broken the bias in their different fields. Main speakers at the event included; Arese Ugwu, Award-winning author of the Smart Money Woman; Ife Agoro, Founder Diary of a Naija Girl (DANG); and Tosin Olaseinde, founder of Money Africa and Ladda, a financial literacy and investment program. The forum also featured guest speakers who have shown exceptionality in their unique career fields: Tosin, an experienced security operations professional; Salma Phillips, a writer and TV host from Northern Nigeria; and Nenne Adaora Nwodo, a leading software engineer. Renowned Nigerian actress and TV host, Mimi Onalaja hosted the event.

Conversations centred around existing gender stereotypes and biases, how they affect women and identifying ways to advance the cause of gender equality in the society. Speakers shared inspirational stories on their experiences with gender inequality and lessons on how to overcome them, all aimed at inspiring other women to replicate the successes they’ve achieved.

Commenting on the event, the Senior Brand Manager of Amstel Malta, Aminah Jagun said, “The Amstel Malta and Tecno International Women’s Day forum celebrated Nigerian women and the indispensable contributions they have made to society. More importantly and in line with the 2022 International Women’s Day theme of ‘Break the Bias’, the event aimed at highlighting gender biases and how they affect women empowerment. We plan to inspire Nigerian women all over to become the best version of themselves by engaging successful women to share their stories and life lessons.”

The Voice Nigeria Fan favourite singer, Naomi Mac, gave a spectacular live performance at the event.

