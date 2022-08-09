Amotekun intercepts over 160 suspicious travellers in Ondo

Over 160 persons, mainly youths of northern extraction, have again been apprehended by men of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, the Amotekun.

The men were hiding in two trucks, under some cows and motorcycles conveying them from the northern part of Nigeria. The invaders, this time around 168, are mainly middle-aged men. Some charms were recovered from the invaders by Amotekun Corps.

Parading the invaders at the Head Office of Amotekun in Ondo state, the Commander of the agency in the state, Adetunji Adeleye noted that they were hiding inside the trucks in a suspicious manner.

“On careful observation, we found out that they concealed about 40 motorcycles with over 100 persons lying beneath them,” he said.

He said after interrogation, the suspects could not give a satisfactory reason for coming to the state.

Adeleye appealed to residents of Ondo State to always be on alert and notify the Amotekun of any strange persons in their vicinity.

The Chairman of the Hausa Community in Ondo State Bala Umar dissociated himself and his members from the invaders.

“There is no leader in Ondo State that know about their coming and there is no well-meaning Nigerian that should not be bothered about the influx to this place,” he added.

“If you look at them, they are very young boys who can cause havoc and run back. It is very embarrassing.”

He said on several occasions he had warned against the influx of such persons without a mission to the state.

It would be recalled that last week, the Amotekun Corps apprehended 151

invaders from the northern part of the country hiding inside two trucks loading bags of beans in Akure.

