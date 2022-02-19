Amotekun arrests secondary school students for cultism, rape

Men in the South West Security outfit, code-named Amotekun Corps in Ikenne Local Government of Ogun State have arrested four secondary school leavers for rape and cult-related offenses.

The Amotekun Commander in Ogun State, David Akinremi, in press release issued in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the four suspects are members of a notorious cult group known as Ajagbe Youngest Nation (AYN).

Commander Akinremi explained that the suspects who are between the ages of 17 and 20, were arrested on February 9, 2022, following a distress call received by the Ikenne Command of the agency, adding that the cult group was terrorizing and disturbing the peace of Ajagbe High School, in Iperu Remo.

The Amotekun boss further stressed that the group, comprising of current and ex-students of Ajagbe High School were involved in raping innocent girls in the area.

He noted that, consequent upon the distress call; the Amotekun operatives busted their hideout during their weekly meeting and arrested Oregbesan Idris (17 years) and Abdul Toheeb (19 years).

He added that their confession during the interrogation led to the arrest of Esan Kazeem (20 years) and Saka Sultan (17 years).

He, therefore said the arrested suspects are being processed for transfer to the police for prosecution.

