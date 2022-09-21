Amid ASUU Strike, Buhari daughter-in-law Zahra graduates from UK Varsity

Zahra, the daughter-in-law of the President Muhammadu Buhari, has graduated from a university in the United Kingdom.

Zahra’s graduation is coming amid seven months old strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Zarah is the wife of Buhari’s son, Yusuf Buhari.

Celebrating Zahra, Buhari’s wife, Aisha, posted pictures of herself with Zahra on Facebook.

“Congratulations to Mrs. Zahra Buhari on your graduation with First Class Honours in Architectural Science. Wishing you all the best!” the President’s wife posted on Tuesday.

Reacting to the post, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, said, “This is the reason their father Muhammadu Buhari shut down Nigerian public universities for seven months now and still counting, because his children don’t go to schools in Nigeria and as you could tell they’ve used your resources to give their children the best education money can buy. “

