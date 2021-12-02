Ami Faku With The Biggest Record In The Country

The fans have confirmed it, the streets have confirmed it, radio has confirmed it and now the numbers are speaking for themselves, Ami Faku‘s latest feature on Scorpion King’s single Asibe Happy is officially the number one song in the country!

With a combined tally of streams and radio airplays, this week Asibe Happy reached the top spot of The Official South African Charts.

With their last collaboration, Abalele, also doing the numbers on radio and on the charts, as well as multiple other features, it’s safe to say that this has most definitely been #AmiFakuSeason.

Make sure you check out the number one song the the whole of South Ah, Asibe Happy, now.

