American Students Want to Rename Stadium After Boy Who Was Killed While Trying to Disarm a Shooter

A lot of Michigan students are signing a petition to rename their stadium after a young boy, Tate Myer, who was murdered while trying to disarm a school shooter – 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley.

In case you missed the sad drama: Ethan killed four students at Oxford High School, injuring several others. Tate Myre, a 16-year-old football player, died from his wounds inside of a patrol car while being rushed to a hospital.

Now, schoolmates are signing a change.org petition urging authorities to rename the Oxford football stadium named after Tate.

The petition describes Tate as “a hero to his fellow students at Oxford high school” because it claims he died trying to disarm the shooter. Although the claim has not been confirmed by authorities, the petition also says Myre’s “act of bravery should be remembered forever and passed down through generations, he put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School.”

The petition has surpassed its 50,000 signatures aim.

“Had a great time at the Toledo game yesterday,” Myre said in his final tweet. “Thank you @RickyCicconeUT @ToledoFB for the invite!”

Meet Tate:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...