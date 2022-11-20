American Singer Rotimi Says He’s Done Having Kids

Rotimi Akinosho has no plans to expand his family after the birth of his daughter.

The Nigerian-American singer and actor revealed this while appearing as a guest on Pulse’s podcast.

Rotimi noted that anything outside of two kids is spreading yourself a little too thin as children need all the time and attention.

The ‘Power’ star who shares a son with fiancée Vanessa Mdee and has a daughter on the way, said his situation is perfect, seeing as he has both sexes and they’re very close in age, making them almost twins, so they’ll have each other to grow up with.

