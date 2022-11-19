Saturday, November 19, 2022
Tofunmi Oluwashina
Tofunmi Oluwashina

American Singer, B.Smyth is Dead at 30

Brandon Smith popularly known as B. Smyth has passed away. The American R&B singer,  died from Pulmonary fibrosis.

His older brother, Denzil, shared the news in a video post via Smith’s Instagram account on Thursday, November 17.

Captioning the clip, Denzil said, “Hello I’m Denzil #BSmyth brother and today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.”

“My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face. So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years. We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro! 🙏🏾☁️ @1trekk”

