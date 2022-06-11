American School Teacher Arrested for Sexting With Student

New reports have confirmed that a teacher at a private Christian school in Florida has been arrested for allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to one of her students.

According to WCTV, the 38-year-old woman, identified as Julie Hoover, who teaches at Point of Grace Christian School in Perry, Florida, was arrested and slammed with one count of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sex with a student.

The report added that her victim was an 18-year-old who was enrolled in several classes taught by Hoover.

Complex adds: “An arrest report states the mother contacted the local sheriff’s office on June 2, claiming she discovered an explicit text conversation between her child and Hoover. She said one of the topics included Hoover’s plan to sneak the student into her home while her husband was away at work. Investigators say the text messages in question were sent in March and April. Police records show Hoover was released from the Taylor County Jail on Thursday morning on $15,000 bond. She has yet to enter a plea deal.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

