Fans of Wizkid and Wiz Khalifa are set to be treated to a new music from their favourites.

The American rapper took to his Instagram page to announce a collaboration in the works with our very own Naija superstar.

“Wiz Khalifa and @wizkidayo on the way. Don’t 🤫🤫🤫🤫. TELL EVERYBODY!!! #multiverse,” he wrote.

